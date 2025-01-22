Personal Mobility Device Market To Reach $23.48 Billion By 2032, Driven By Aging Population & Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personal Mobility Device Market

Rising Disability Awareness, Innovative Mobility Solutions, and Growing Healthcare Investments Propel the with a Projected CAGR of 7.37%

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Personal Mobility Device Market size was estimated at USD 12.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.48 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Aging Population and Improved Accessibility Market Growth in Personal Mobility DevicesThe personal mobility device market is growing rapidly due to the aging of the global population, the increased awareness of disability rights, and the advances in mobility technologies. The market consists of electric and manual wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walkers, crutches, and canes that help patients suffering from arthritis, neurological disorders, and more. The demographic changes are bringing the population aged 60 and over to almost 2 billion by 2050, according to the World Health Organization, with increased demand for mobility solutions. Electric wheelchairs and mobility scooters with features like adjustable seats and extended battery life are especially in demand. In 2023, North America continues to dominate the revenue share with 40 percent, owing to its top-class healthcare infrastructure and high technology adoption. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific rapidly emerging, owing to the increase in healthcare spending and initiatives for the accessibility of disabled people.Get a Free Sample Report of Personal Mobility Device Market @Key Players in Personal Mobility Device Market.Invacare Corporation (TDX SP2 Power Wheelchair, Rollite Rollator Walker).Sunrise Medical (Quickie Q500 M Power Wheelchair, Airgo Comfort-Plus Lightweight Rollator).Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Titan AXS Electric Wheelchair, Nitro Euro Style Rollator).Pride Mobility Products Corp. (Go-Go Elite Traveller Mobility Scooter, Jazzy 600 ES Power Chair).Permobil (Permobil F5 Corpus Power Wheelchair, Explorer Mini Pediatric Mobility Device).Ottobock (Juvo B5/B6 Wheelchair, Walker Active Pediatric Walker).Medline Industries (Empower Rollator Walker, Medline Basic Lightweight Wheelchair).Karman Healthcare (S-305 Lightweight Ergonomic Wheelchair, LT-1000 Transport Wheelchair).Hoveround Corporation (MPV5 Power Chair, Teknique XHD Heavy-Duty Power Chair).Graham-Field (Walkabout Lite Rollator, HybridLX Rollator & Transport Chair).GF Health Products, Inc. (Lumex Deluxe Four-Wheel Rollator, Everest & Jennings Traveler Wheelchair).Magic Mobility (Extreme X8 Power Chair, Frontier V6 All-Terrain Wheelchair).Invamed (Invamed Voyager Power Wheelchair, Smart Invamed Lightweight Rollator).Merits Health Products (Pioneer 10 Scooter, Vision Sport Power Wheelchair).Golden Technologies (Buzzaround EX Extreme Mobility Scooter, Compass Sport Power Chair).Handicare Group (Minivator 2000 Stairlift, Gemino 60 Rollator).Shoprider Mobility Products (Streamer Sport Power Wheelchair, Dasher 3 Scooter).Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. (H-009 Aluminum Wheelchair, Yuwell Foldable Electric Scooter).Nova Medical Products (Vibe 6 Rollator, Transport Chair with Hand Brakes).ErgoActives (Ergobaum 7G Forearm Crutch, iWalk 2.0 Hands-Free Crutch)Segment AnalysisBy productIn 2023, the wheelchair segment dominated the personal mobility device market with more than 45% of the overall market share and is predicted to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Wheelchairs are one of the most common assistive devices in the world, greatly improving users' quality of life minimizing complications like pressure sores, and supporting essential functions like digestion and respiration. The calls upon member countries to help foster the development, production, and distribution of these essential forms of mobility.These wheelchair users demand for wheelchairs is still increasing with about 2 million users every year. This growth is attributed to the aging of the global population, the increasing number of chronic diseases, and the rising preference for powered wheelchairs that provide greater mobility and convenience to users.By End-UserThe household segment dominated the market of personal mobility devices in 2023 attributable to more than 40% market share. This dominance is fueled by a growing demand for assistance tools among seniors and disabled people for carrying out daily chores at home. As seniors prefer to age in place rather than in an assisted living facility, mobility assistance devices such as electric wheelchairs, scooters, and walkers have become vital for being able to live independently. The elderly and physically challenged people's shift towards assisted living is likely to continue maintaining its leading position in terms of the household segment throughout the forecast period.Driven by the growing geriatric population and rising need for institutionalized care, the long-term care centers segment was the fastest-growing segment in 2023. These facilities need various mobility devices for patients as they have different mobility impairments. They predicted rapid growth for the segment outpacing the overall market growth, with a share that is expected to exceed 20% by 2032. That rapid expansion is bolstered by the growing recognition of both the importance of building better care infrastructure and improving the quality of life of older people in long-term care settings.Need any customization research on Personal Mobility Device Market, Enquire Now @Personal Mobility Device Market SegmentationBy Product.Walking Aids-Rollators-Premium Rollators-Low-Cost Rollators-Others (Canes, Crutches, and Walkers).Wheelchairs-Manual wheelchairs-Powered Wheelchairs.ScootersBy End User.Hospitals & Clinics.Long-term Care Centers.Households.OthersRegional AnalysisIn 2023, North America dominated the personal mobility devices market with a 40% market share, fueled by a large population in need of mobility assistance. As per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, 25.5 million Americans have disabilities that restrict travel, leading to a rise in demand. The supremacy is further supported by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and innovative products.The European market for personal mobility devices is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2032, driven by several factors such as robust healthcare infrastructure, an increasing elderly population, a surge in age-related illnesses, substantial healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement policies for the acquisition and rental of devices. Germany holds the largest market share in Europe; nonetheless, the UK expected the fastest growth in the region.Recent Developments.In September 2024, Sunrise Medical unveiled the Empulse, a highly anticipated addition to its product lineup. This cutting-edge series boasts advanced features such as improved battery performance, ergonomic designs, and customizable options to cater to a wide range of user needs. The Empulse is designed to redefine standards in assistive mobility technology..In June 2024, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare expanded its footprint in the market by acquiring the innovative product portfolio of Mobility Designed. Renowned for its ergonomic and user-centric designs, Mobility Designed's products align seamlessly with Drive DeVilbiss's commitment to delivering top-tier mobility solutions. This strategic acquisition is poised to enhance innovation in mobility aid design and functionality.Buy Full Research Report on Personal Mobility Device Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Personal Mobility Device Market by Product8. Personal Mobility Device Market by End User9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size, Share & Growth ReportWearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Growth Report

