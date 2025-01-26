Media reports Microsoft, AI increased IDF’s war on Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli military heavily relied on Microsoft’s during its campaign against Hamas in Gaza, according to leaked documents reported by The Guardian on Thursday. These documents reveal that Microsoft provided extensive support to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas launched an unexpected attack on Israel in October 2023.



Microsoft's collaboration with Israel's defense establishment reportedly grew significantly after the attack. The tech giant offered thousands of hours of technical assistance and expanded computing and storage services to the IDF. Its Azure cloud was utilized across various military units, supporting air, ground, and naval operations, as well as intelligence activities.



Additionally, Microsoft’s communications tools helped the Israeli Air Force manage “target banks” for potential strikes. The Israeli military also gained access to OpenAI's GPT-4 model, aiding various operations, including the "Rolling Stone" system used to monitor Palestinian movement in Gaza and the West Bank.



The report suggests that the IDF’s use of Microsoft's cloud services surged by 60% during the first six months of the conflict, compared to the months prior. Microsoft reportedly earned around $10 million for its support services between October 2023 and June 2024.



Both Microsoft and the IDF have declined to comment, and OpenAI has denied cooperating with the Israeli military. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has led to significant casualties, with both sides accusing each other of war crimes.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129815