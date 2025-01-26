Trump administration signals no intentions in participating in reconstruction of Ukraine

(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's administration has signaled that it does not intend to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the conflict ends. Instead, responsibility for rebuilding the war-torn country will likely fall to the private sector, according to a senior cited by Bloomberg. This marks a stark contrast to the approach of the Biden administration, which has spent around $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military and financial support, and pledged assistance for post-conflict rebuilding.



In response to the devastation, Ukraine is intensifying its privatization efforts, aiming to attract foreign investors for reconstruction. Aleksey Sobolev, Ukraine’s first deputy economy minister, outlined a $500 billion reconstruction plan, emphasizing the importance of private sector investments and opening up larger companies for privatization.



At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump stated his goal to end the conflict, calling it an "absolute killing field," and expressed willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a resolution. Trump had previously promised to end the war within 24 hours if elected, later revising the timeline to six months for a potential peace agreement.



Trump's team is reportedly considering a peace proposal, which could include a ceasefire, a demilitarized zone, and a delay in Ukraine's NATO membership. However, Russia has rejected such plans, insisting on Ukraine’s permanent neutrality and demilitarization. The Kremlin awaits further signals from the new US administration.

