Media reports WHO declaring sweeping cuts ahead of US exit

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) is implementing significant budget cuts in response to the United States' planned withdrawal, its largest financial contributor. According to reports from Reuters and Politico, WHO's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, acknowledged the financial strain caused by the US exit in an internal memo to staff.



The US, which contributes 18% of WHO’s total funding, announced its decision to leave the organization within 12 months, citing the agency's handling of the pandemic, lack of reform, and high financial demands on the US as key reasons. The WHO's 2024-2025 budget is set at $6.8 billion, and the loss of US funding will lead to several cost-saving measures. These include freezing recruitment, cutting travel expenses, mandating virtual meetings, limiting country missions to essential ones, and suspending non-essential office refurbishments.



The WHO confirmed the authenticity of the memo but declined further comment. Critics of Trump's decision argue that it is a mistake that could negatively impact global health and make the US less safe. Despite Trump's withdrawal attempt in 2020, President Biden reversed the move on his first day in office. If the withdrawal proceeds, the US will be the only major power not part of the 194-member organization. The WHO is already working on reforms to address funding and operational changes.

