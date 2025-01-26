Inauguration of Trump as 47th President of US sparks intense discussions in Russia

(MENAFN) The inauguration of Donald as the 47th President of the United States has sparked intense discussions in Russia, not just in circles but also among the public. This is no surprise, as Russia sees Trump’s return as a potential shift in how the US handles the ongoing Ukraine conflict and its global posture. Under Joe Biden, a strong anti-Russian framework was built, particularly in response to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine. However, cracks have begun to show in the West’s support for Ukraine, creating uncertainty over what Trump’s approach will be.



For Trump, any resolution to the Ukraine conflict must avoid the appearance of an unconditional surrender, especially with regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is crucial to Trump’s image, as he cannot afford to be seen as losing to Putin, both personally and geopolitically. However, it’s important to note that the Ukraine crisis is not Trump's primary concern—his foreign policy will focus on reshaping the global order across various geopolitical fronts, from Canada to the Panama Canal, and beyond.



Trump’s vision involves a departure from the “rules-based order” favored by Biden. He advocates for a framework where strength, not equality or international norms, defines power dynamics. This shift demands that Russia, as a major player, adapt to these new “Trump rules” while asserting its own strength in the international arena. Trump's presidency will likely challenge Russia’s approach to global politics, offering both opportunities and risks, as the rules of engagement continue to shift under his leadership.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129823