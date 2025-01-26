White House announces first US deportation flights have departed

(MENAFN) The US has launched its first deportation flights, sending hundreds of illegal immigrants back to their home countries following a nationwide crackdown. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the start of deportation operations, emphasizing President Donald Trump's tough stance on illegal immigration. Leavitt shared photos showing detainees boarding military aircraft, with one flight taking 80 individuals to Guatemala.



The Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) conducted a series of raids across the country this week, arresting more than 500 individuals, with 373 detained for removal. The raids targeted cities such as Boston, New York, Newark, and San Francisco, focusing on immigrants who had committed additional crimes. Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka, condemned an ICE raid in the city, accusing agents of unconstitutional actions.



Trump had promised during his campaign to lead the "largest deportation operation" in US history, prioritizing criminals for deportation before addressing other illegal immigrants. His administration is also focusing on tightening border security with executive orders, including declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border and ending automatic birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens.



The Pentagon has been deployed to assist with border security operations, including building barriers and supporting deportation efforts.

