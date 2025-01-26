Tennessee Republican Congressman suggests third term for Trump

(MENAFN) Congressman Andy Ogles from Tennessee has introduced a proposal for a constitutional amendment that would allow President Donald to run for a third term in office in 2028. Ogles suggested the amendment could permit a president to serve up to three terms, as long as the terms were not consecutive.



In his statement, Ogles emphasized that the amendment would specifically apply to Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and was sworn in for a second term earlier this week. Ogles argued that this change would allow Trump to continue his "bold leadership" and correct what he sees as the failures of the Biden administration.



The proposed amendment would allow a president to serve three non-consecutive terms, reversing the current limitation set by the 22nd Amendment, which restricts presidents to two terms. However, experts note that the proposal has little chance of passing due to the high hurdles required to amend the Constitution, including approval by two-thirds of both the House and Senate and ratification by three-fourths of state legislatures.



The two-term limit was introduced in 1951 after President Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms in office, leading lawmakers to seek a limit on presidential tenure.

