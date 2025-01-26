Slovak FM urges that EU should evade sole responsibility for Ukraine assistance

(MENAFN) Slovak Foreign Juraj Blanar argued that the European Union should not take on the full responsibility of funding Ukraine if U.S. support under President Donald is reduced or terminated. Speaking at a press conference, Trump criticized the EU for benefiting from U.S. financial support during President Joe Biden's term and urged Brussels to contribute more, calling for an "equalization" of assistance as part of efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Blanar emphasized that if the U.S. pulls back from aiding Ukraine, the EU should not be solely responsible for the financial burden. While some EU countries may continue providing military aid, he stressed that Slovakia believes the EU as a whole should not bear that responsibility. He also suggested that accepting a ceasefire might be a preferable alternative to escalating the situation further.



EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas disagreed with Trump’s criticism, pointing out that the EU has been the largest international donor to Ukraine, contributing over €134 billion ($140 billion). According to data from the Kiel Institute, EU countries had pledged more aid than the U.S. in 2023, with €124.7 billion ($130.8 billion) compared to €88.3 billion ($92.6 billion) from the U.S.



Slovakia has opted not to provide military aid to Ukraine, focusing on humanitarian support instead. Meanwhile, Kallas argued that sending weapons to Ukraine helps buy time for military preparation against Russia, which she believes will eventually threaten Western nations. Russian officials have denied any aggressive intentions and referred to the conflict as a U.S.-driven proxy war.

