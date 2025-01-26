JFK’s grandson criticizes Trump’s command to publish assassination documents

(MENAFN) Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy (JFK), has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to release files related to JFK’s 1963 assassination. signed an executive order on Thursday, directing that plans for the release of the documents be developed within 15 days. He stated that this action was intended to restore transparency and accountability.



Schlossberg, however, argued that the declassification of these files would merely fuel conspiracy theories about his grandfather's death. He expressed disappointment, claiming that the tragedy should not be used for purposes, as JFK is no longer here to defend himself. Many social media users, however, disagreed, suggesting that the truth about JFK’s life and death should be made public and questioning the prolonged secrecy.



In addition to JFK’s assassination files, Trump’s order also aims to declassify documents related to the 1968 murders of JFK’s brother Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. While the King family expressed a desire to review the files privately before their public release, Schlossberg's criticism of Trump adds to a series of recent controversies involving him, including his remarks about his family members and political endorsements.

