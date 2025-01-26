War Update: 167 Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian and Russian forces engaged in 167 combat clashes, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a morning update published on on Sunday, January 26, Ukrinform reports.

The report indicates that Russian forces are using their superiority in manpower and equipment to assault Ukrainian positions. However, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold firm, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched 65 on Ukrainian positions and settlements, dropping 113 guided bombs. They also conducted more than 5,000 attacks, including 104 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 1,969 kamikaze drones.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Beryslav in the Kherson region and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery struck four concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment and a Russian drone control point.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the invaders launched 26 attacks, trying to breach Ukrainian defenses near Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Shyikivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoliubivka, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the Russian army targeted Ukrainian positions near Verkhniokamianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched 33 attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders carried out ten attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks near Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, Kostiantynopilske, Pokrovsk, Vidrodzhennia, and Uspenivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders withstood nine Russian assaults near Novosilka, Novodarivka, Kostiantynopol, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces are actively preventing Russian troops from advancing deeper into Ukraine, successfully repelling two assaults.

In the Orikhiv, Huliaipole and Kharkiv sectors, the invaders did not conduct offensive operations in the past day.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy assaults while Russian troops carried out 292 artillery strikes and 33 airstrikes, dropping 57 guided bombs.

No indications of enemy offensive group formations were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.