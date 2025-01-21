Mercato Announces DSF Cash Prize Winners And Gets Ready For The Grand Prize Car Draw!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mercato is thrilled to announce the first two winners of the Dubai Shopping Festival Shop and Win promotion, where two lucky shoppers walked away with AED 30,000 each! Congratulations to Ms. Fatma Aljawi from the UAE and Ms. Syrini Goonewardena from Sri Lanka on their fantastic winnings.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Visitors to Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah can enjoy incredible discounts ranging from 25% to 75% across a wide range of stores until 2nd February. From and beauty to lifestyle, there's something for everyone.

What's more, your shopping spree could turn into a life-changing moment! Spend AED 200 at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah, download the PrivilegePLUS app, and scan your receipts to enter the grand prize draw for a brand-new Jetour X90 Plus car. The final draw will take place on 2nd February, so don't miss your chance to win big!

Adding to the festive spirit, Mercato's streets are buzzing with vibrant DSF entertainment 26th January, offering fun-filled moments for all ages. Shoppers and families can enjoy delightful performances, including the Street Comedy Show, Magic Show, Comedy Hula Hoop, and creative arts and crafts workshops. Offering fun-filled moments for all ages.

Celebrate the Dubai Shopping Festival at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, where amazing prizes, exceptional deals, and unforgettable entertainment await!