'Malicious, Concocted': J&K Congress Chief Debunks Break-Up Reports With NC
Date
1/21/2025 6:13:53 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra while debunking reports that the alliance with the National conference is on the verge of a collapse, termed them as“malicious” and“concocted.”
Karra asserted that there was no truth in these reports and that Congress was committed to this alliance and in support of the present dispensation.
“These are just baseless, malicious, concocted, and constructed rumours. I don't have much to say about it. This is not a thing to respond to,” Karra said, as per news agency KNO.
Karra, however, added that they have been reiterating their principal demand for restoration of statehood and that they would not be a part of the cabinet unless statehood is restored.
“Statehood restoration is our principal stand. We are not joining the cabinet unless statehood is restored,” he said.
Several reports have been doing rounds on social media that Congress was contemplating to put an end to the alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.
