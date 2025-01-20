Taliban Urges Iran To Address Issues Of Afghan Prisoners

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Supreme Court of the announced that a delegation sent to Tehran met with Afghan prisoners and requested the Iranian to address their issues.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 19, the Supreme Court mentioned that the judicial delegation met with several Iranian officials, including the head of educational and rehabilitation affairs of Iran's prisons.

The delegation urged the Iranian government to address the concerns of Afghan prisoners, particularly juveniles, and to provide them with opportunities for education and vocational training.

Led by Abdul Malik Haqqani, the Administrative Deputy of the Supreme Court, the delegation recently visited Iran. During the visit, they met with Iranian officials and toured a juvenile detention center known as the“Rehabilitation and Training Center.”

The Supreme Court also announced that Iran plans to transfer 1,500 Afghan prisoners back to Afghanistan in the near future.

Iran has faced criticism from human rights organizations for alleged“brutal” violations of prisoners' rights and has one of the highest execution rates globally.

The planned transfer of Afghan prisoners from Iran to Afghanistan offers a potential step forward, but it also emphasizes the need for continued monitoring and collaboration between the two nations to ensure the humane treatment of detainees and respect for human rights.

