Ministry of Finance Signs Strategic MoU with Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply

The MoU aims to launch the CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma in Procurement and Supply 2025, a leading initiative designed to strengthen national competencies, drive innovation in the government sector, and boost the UAE's global competitiveness.

HE Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, signed the MoU with Sam Achampong, Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector, Azza Ali Aljassmi, Director of the Government Communication Department, Amna Hassan Alshamsi, Director of Financial Policies and Government Accounting Standar, as well as other senior officials from the Ministry and CIPS.

The agreement falls under the umbrella of the ministry's strategic vision to achieve excellence in public finance and sustainable development and foster proactive partnerships.

New Horizons

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori stated: “The Ministry of Finance is committed to adopting a forward-thinking vision that not only drives excellence in public finance but also promotes sustainable development on a global scale.

Our collaboration with CIPS opens up new opportunities to develop national competencies through advanced educational programs that enhance government performance and competitiveness. We are committed to equipping government employees with the tools to apply global best practices in procurement, ensuring the efficient use of resources and delivering added value to the government sector.”

AlKhoori added, “The launch of the CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma is a significant step in the right direction towards empowering federal government employees to implement innovative procurement and sourcing strategies that prioritise financial and environmental sustainability.

“This initiative will undoubtedly play a key role in achieving the objectives of the national strategy to enhance government efficiency and establish a resilient, sustainable ecosystem. Partnering with CIPS is not only a milestone in improving government performance but also reinforces the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation in procurement and supply chain management.”

Stimulating Innovation

For his part, Sam Achampong said, “We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Finance to empower citizens with innovative, specialised certifications.

The CIPS Practitioner Level Diploma is designed to strengthen the capabilities of government employees by equipping them with effective and sustainable procurement and sourcing strategies, ensuring they stay ahead of global trends and deliver optimal outcomes,” Achampong added.

Skill Development

The CIPS certification targets financial and procurement managers, as well as chief procurement officers in the federal government. It aims to enhance their professional and analytical skills, equipping them to implement effective procurement strategies that drive financial and environmental sustainability while ensuring efficiency in government procurement processes.

The certification also aims to enhance decision-making skills and optimise value by ensuring cost efficiency in procurement processes. This initiative will play a critical role in developing national competencies, particularly within government entities, seeking to deliver exceptional performance that aligns with strategic goals and boosts the competitiveness of government entities both locally and globally.

The Ministry of Finance has harnessed its capabilities to establish exceptional partnerships aligned with national and global directions. It has developed an integrated framework for partnership and governmental integration, enabling the Ministry to enhance the nation's position by building and sustaining partnerships both locally and internationally. Additionally, it has created new collaborations to support the government financial sector, driving sustainable development forward.

The partnership will directly support the Ministry of Finance's vision of achieving comprehensive sustainability by advancing national capabilities in procurement. MoF is committed to promoting sustainable procurement practices, making this collaboration a key component of its strategy to foster a sustainable economy and a forward-thinking government.

Founded in the United Kingdom, the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) is a globally recognised leader in procurement and supply chain management. With a membership exceeding 70,000 professionals and decision-makers across 180 countries, CIPS plays a pivotal role in both public and private sectors, as well as among procurement technology companies. The Institute attaches utmost attention to sustainability, digitisation, and competency development, solidifying its position as a strategic partner for governments and organisations worldwide.





