Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region With Artillery, Damaging Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the village of Shlyakhove was shelled by Russian troops, and residential buildings were damaged.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and published a photo of the aftermath of the shelling, Ukrinform reports.

“At about nine o'clock in the morning, the Russian military fired on the village of Shlyakhove, using artillery. As a result of the attack, private houses were damaged,” the statement said.

There were no casualties, the RMA added.

As Ukrinform reported, a man exploded on explosives in the suburbs of Kherso and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration