Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region With Artillery, Damaging Houses
Date
1/19/2025 5:06:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, the village of Shlyakhove was shelled by Russian troops, and residential buildings were damaged.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and published a photo of the aftermath of the shelling, Ukrinform reports.
“At about nine o'clock in the morning, the Russian military fired on the village of Shlyakhove, using artillery. As a result of the attack, private houses were damaged,” the statement said.
There were no casualties, the RMA added.
As Ukrinform reported, a man exploded on explosives in the suburbs of Kherso and was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
