Azerbaijan's Sabail Scores 200Th Goal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sabail scored its 200th goal in the top division of the Azerbaijani championships.

Azernews reports via Idman that the anniversary coincided with the 19th round of the Misli Premier League.

Rufat Abdullazadeh, who opened the score in the match against Sumgayit (2:0), became the author of the team's 200th goal. Sabail, which brought this number to 201, achieved this in its 223rd match in the Premier League. The capital's representative was happy with 102 goals at home. Sabail is the 23rd team in the history of the national championships to score 200 or more goals.

It should be noted that Sabail scored its first goal on August 13, 2017, in an away game against Zira (1:2). The author of that goal was Vugar Nadirov.