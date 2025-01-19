Azerbaijan's Sabail Scores 200Th Goal
Sabail scored its 200th goal in the top division of the
Azerbaijani championships.
Azernews reports via Idman that the
anniversary coincided with the 19th round of the Misli Premier
League.
Rufat Abdullazadeh, who opened the score in the match against
Sumgayit (2:0), became the author of the team's 200th goal. Sabail,
which brought this number to 201, achieved this in its 223rd match
in the Premier League. The capital's representative was happy with
102 goals at home. Sabail is the 23rd team in the history of the
national championships to score 200 or more goals.
It should be noted that Sabail scored its first goal on August
13, 2017, in an away game against Zira (1:2). The author of that
goal was Vugar Nadirov.
