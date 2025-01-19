عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Says Air Defences Destroy 43 Out Of 61 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

Ukraine Says Air Defences Destroy 43 Out Of 61 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight


1/19/2025 5:06:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 Russian drones on the night of 18-19 January.

Azernews reports that Ukrainian sources have confirmed it via Ukraine's Air Force

According to the information, in total, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 61 drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk, and Oryol.

The UAVs are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A further 15 Russian drones disappeared from radar, and one UAV is still in the air.

MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109105669


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search