Ukraine Says Air Defences Destroy 43 Out Of 61 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight
1/19/2025 5:06:28 AM
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 43 Russian drones on the night of
18-19 January.
Azernews reports that Ukrainian sources have
confirmed it via Ukraine's Air Force
According to the information, in total, Russian forces attacked
Ukraine with 61 drones from the areas of the Russian cities of
Millerovo, Bryansk, and Oryol.
The UAVs are confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy,
Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and
Mykolaiv oblasts.
A further 15 Russian drones disappeared from radar, and one UAV
is still in the air.
