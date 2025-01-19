Qatar Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Begins: Official
Doha: The ceasefire in Gaza has begun, announced the official spokesperson at the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari in a social media post on X wrote,"Regarding reports when the ceasefire will begin in Gaza, we confirm that the names of the 3 hostages to be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side. They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom is of Romanian nationality and the other of British nationality, and thus the ceasefire has begun."
The ceasefire was announced to start at 8:30am local time in Gaza but had been delayed due to technical field issues that Hamas faced in submitting names.
