Jordan, Algeria Discuss Electrical Transmission Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - General Manager of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) Sufian Bataineh on Tuesday met on Tuesday with a visiting delegation from Algeria's National Electricity and Company (Sonelgaz) to explore potential cooperation on enhancing electrical transmission networks between Jordan and Algeria.

The discussions focused on exchanging expertise and improving maintenance and operational systems, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Bataineh stressed the importance of fostering long-term cooperation in maintenance, as well as exploring opportunities to strengthen both countries' capabilities in the energy sector.

He also highlighted the role of sustained communication in leveraging technical expertise, which can drive innovation and contribute to the ongoing development of electricity transmission systems.

During the visit, the Algerian delegation toured NEPCO's National Monitoring and Control Centre, as well as the South Amman Transformer Station.

They were also briefed on the company's scheduled and preventive maintenance procedures and were introduced to the mechanisms used for replacing electrical equipment, all in accordance with international quality and safety standards.

The delegation will continue their visit on Wednesday with stops at NEPCO's Electrical Training Centre and Samra Transformer Station, to explore best practices and technological innovations in the field.