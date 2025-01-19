Qatar Confirms Handing List Of Captives To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Qatar announced Sunday the Gaza ceasefire has taken effect and the Israeli has already received a list of captives to be freed on the first day of the implementation of the recently concluded deal.

"Commenting on what is being circulated about the date for the ceasefire to begin in Gaza, we confirm that the names of the three captives due to be freed today have been handed to the Israeli party," Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed Al-Ansari in a post on X.

The three female captives include one holding Romanian citizenship and another having British citizenship, he added.

The ceasefire was due to take effect at 08:30 local time, but the Israeli occupation said it would not abide by the agreement until Hamas provided the names of detainees to be freed.

However, Hamas said that the delay was due to "technical field reasons".

Under the deal, the three-stage ceasefire starts with an initial six-week phase when prisoners held by Hamas will be exchanged for prisoners and detainees jailed in Israeli occupation prisons.

The Israeli occupation is supposed to release almost 2,000 Palestinians from its jails. They include 737 male, female and teen-aged prisoners. (end)

