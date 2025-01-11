JEA To Promote Jordan's Industrial Exports In 10 Foreign Exhibitions In 2025

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -Jordanian Exporters Association ( JEA) is scheduled to participate in 10 specialized international exhibitions during the current year to enable exporting Jordan's industrial companies to expand their product operations and open new, non-traditional export markets, especially in the African continent.During 2025, JEA will work to arrange participation of Jordanian industrial companies in the following exhibitions: Gulfood 2025 in Dubai, International Food and Drink Event (IFE) in Britain, Saudi Exhibition in the capital Riyadh, and SIAL Canada in Toronto.Additionally, JEA will work to organize participation in the following events: Africa Food Show in Cape Town, Fancy Food Show in New York, ISM Middle East 2024 Sweets & Snacks Exhibition in Dubai, PLLME 2025 Private Label and Licensing Dubai, and Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai.JEA chairman, Ahmed Khudari, stressed the importance of concerted efforts to provide "strong" foundations for exporting industrial companies to increase their product exports, promote them "more widely, and enhance their global presence."In remarks to "Petra" Saturday, he said presence of Jordanian industrial companies in specialized foreign exhibitions and diversification of sectors contributed to expanding their shares in export markets, establishing commercial partnerships, and open non-traditional cooperation channels.Khudari indicated that the association will also work to provide the opportunity and diversify participation of various industrial sector products in its activities, especially food, chemicals, cosmetics, and Dead Sea products.The JEA, he noted, will provide all support to businesswomen to promote their products and expand their presence in the economic scene.Presence in foreign exhibitions has begun to reflect on industrial exports, which have started to witness an "unprecedented" growth phase in the past few years, he pointed out.Khudari noted growth in industrial exports will be reflected in the national economy and growth rates in the coming years, in line with Economic Modernization Vision.