DM Discusses Arms Supply, Production With Chief Of Canadian Defense Staff
Date
1/19/2025 5:06:38 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Canadian Chief of Defense Staff General Jennie Carignan, during which the parties discussed cooperation in the field of arms supply and production.
Umerov posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“I outlined the areas in which we need to increase supplies: air defense systems, heavy armored vehicles and certain types of ammunition. We also look forward to cooperation in the field of deepstrike. This applies to both the supply of Western models and the Promotion of Ukrainian production of long-range weapons ,” Umerov wrote.
According to the minister, the Defense Ministry team informed Canadian partners about Ukraine's security priorities: stabilizing the frontline, striking critical enemy targets, and developing our industry.
Umerov emphasized that thanks to the investments of the allies, Ukraine is one of the leaders in the production of UAVs, ground robotic systems and electronic warfare systems.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine thanked the Government of Canada for its support, in particular in financing the production of Ukrainian drones based on the Danish model.
At the same time, according to Umerov, General Carignan emphasized that Canada is determined to increase assistance to Ukraine.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, during a meeting with the heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of Southeastern Europe, called for joining the work of defense coalitions to provide Ukraine with everything it needs .
Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
