Hezbollah Secretary-General commends recent ceasefire in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Naeem Qassem, has commended the latest ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, highlighting that the self-sacrifices made in Gaza will forever be remembered.



As reported by Lebanon’s Al Manar TV network, the Hezbollah Secretary-General stated on Saturday that the Palestinian resistance group and people were able to overthrow the Israeli regime.



“I congratulate the ceasefire, which indicates the resilience of the Palestinian nation and resistance,” he declared, further mentioning that, “The resistance achieved its objectives, while the enemy failed to accomplish its goals.”



He also stressed that history is going to document Gaza’s self-sacrifice and the defeat of the Israeli enemy and that the intensifying quarrels between Zionists indicate that the sole way out is giving back the occupied ladns of Palestine to its legitimate owners.



The leader of Hezbollah also called on the Lebanese government to face the Zionist regime’s several hostilities once and for all, stating that the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire applies only to the southern area of the Litani River.



Hezbollah’s war with the Israeli regime was a major factor in Gaza’s winning, the Sheikh further mentioned, saying, “We obstructed the Israeli regime’s success in dismantling resistance in Lebanon; the Lebanese resistance will remain steadfast against the US-Israeli agenda.”

