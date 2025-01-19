Henry Cavill Welcomes First Child With Natalie Viscuso

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 19 (IANS) star Henry Cavill may have let go of his role but he has already stepped into a new role, and it's more wholesome than playing a superhero on screen.

The is now a superhero to his new born kid, as he embraced fatherhood. The 41-year-old and his partner, Natalie Viscuso, have welcomed their first child together, reports 'Female First UK'.

The loved-up duo, who began dating in 2021, were recently spotted by the Daily Mail pushing their newborn baby on the streets in the Coast in Australia.

As per 'Female First UK', Henry is currently in Australia to film 'Voltron', the upcoming sci-fi movie that also features the likes of Sterling K. Brown and Rita Ora. Henry and Natalie have so far remained tight-lipped about the arrival of their baby, meaning that the child's name, sex and birthdate all remain a mystery for the time being.

However, in April 2024, Henry revealed that he was "very excited" to be expecting his first child with Natalie. The news of their child's arrival was confirmed by 'People' magazine.

The 'Man Of Steel' star shared the news at the premiere of 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' in New York City, admitting that he couldn't wait to become a dad for the first time.

Henry told 'Access Hollywood' at the time, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that”.

After being told that he will make a great father, Henry replied, "Thank you”. Then, he took to Instagram on Father's Day to joke that he needed some parenting tips before becoming a dad for the first time.

Alongside a snap of a baby crib, Henry wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay (sic)".