عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ceasefire Begins In The Gaza Strip Early Sunday

Ceasefire Begins In The Gaza Strip Early Sunday


1/19/2025 2:03:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Ceasefire begins in the Gaza Strip early Sunday


MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109105134


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search