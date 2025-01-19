Israeli news report attack in Tel Aviv, killing 1 Zionist, injuring 2 others

(MENAFN) Zionist media outlets have reported an attack in Tel Aviv involving both shooting and the use of a cold weapon, which resulted in the death of one Zionist and left two others injured.



As per these reports, the incident took place on Levantine Street, located to the south of Tel Aviv, in what seems to have been a targeted resistance operation.



The media noted that the attack involved the use of a cold weapon alongside gunfire, which marks a combination of methods in the assault. The precise details of the incident are still unclear, but the focus on both the shooting and the cold weapon suggests an organized approach to the operation.



In response to the attack, Zionist police forces were quickly dispatched to the site to secure the area and initiate an investigation into the event. Authorities have yet to release full details of the assailants or the motives behind the attack, but a large police presence was noted in the aftermath of the incident.



Moreover, Hebrew news sources later confirmed the death of a Zionist settler involved in the operation. While the investigation continues, the attack has drawn significant attention, with ongoing coverage of the events surrounding the violence in Tel Aviv.

MENAFN19012025000045015839ID1109105124