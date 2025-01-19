10 injuries, 2 of them severely hospitalized after ski lift accident at the Astun ski resort

(MENAFN) No less than 10 individuals were wounded, two severely, in a ski lift accident at the Astun ski resort in Huesca, northeastern Spain, local journalists on Saturday.



The incident located when a pulley system backing the ski lift failed, resulting the cable to snap and off balance the chairs, some of which overturned and resulted the breakage of the cable, Spanish news release El Mundo noted regional emergency chief Miguel Angel Clavero as stating.



About 80 individuals were on the lift at the time, in line with the journalists.



Two sever wounded people were hospitalized in Zaragoza, while two others with slight wounds were sent to facilities in nearby Huesca and Jaca.



Visiting the location, Jorge Azcon, chief of the regional authorities of Aragon, stated the facility's infrastructure had passed examination and stressed that the total of wounded was lower than at first feared.



Spanish Leader Pedro Sanchez stated his worries on X, stating he was "shocked by the news of the accident."



