Egypt Thanks Qatar For Its Role In Success Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egypt has expressed its gratitude to Qatar for its continuous and fruitful co-ordination to ensure reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and praised the pivotal role played by the new US administration under President-elect Donald in ending the crisis, in addition to that of current US President Joe Biden.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs stressed that, in co-ordination with its partners in Qatar and the US, Egypt is committed to constantly work on consolidating the ceasefire agreement and the full implementation of its provisions, by establishing a joint operations room based in Egypt to oversee the exchange of the hostages and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the movement of individuals after the reopening of the Rafah Crossing.

Egypt expressed its hope that this be the beginning of a path that would require concerted regional and international efforts as to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community, especially the US, to support and consolidate the agreement for a permanent ceasefire and urging the international community to provide all humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people and set an emergency plan to reconstruct Gaza.

The statement also stressed the importance of quickly establishing a roadmap to rebuild trust between the two sides, paving the way for their return to the negotiation table and taking the necessary steps to resolve the Palestinian cause within the framework of the two-state solution, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement also highlighted the success of the strenuous Egyptian efforts made since the beginning of the Gaza crisis on Oct 7, 2023, in co-operation with Egypt's regional and international partners, to reach a ceasefire agreement.

It pointed out that driven by its belief in its pivotal role toward its Palestinian brothers, Egypt has exerted continuous efforts since the first day of the crisis to contain it at all levels. It added that Egypt set up a permanent operations room to monitor the crisis and focused its efforts from the beginning on intensifying the delivery of aid to the people of Gaza to alleviate the war's repercussions. It also reiterated its commitment to keeping the Rafah border crossing open around the clock to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and to receive the wounded and injured.

MENAFN18012025000067011011ID1109104668