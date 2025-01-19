Yemen’s Armed Forces strike US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in Red Sea

(MENAFN) Yemen’s have launched a successful attack on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea. As reported by Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, the attack involved drones and cruise missiles targeting US warships operating in the region. The strike was reported in a statement issued early on Sunday morning.



In the same declaration, Saree issued a stern warning to any forces involved in aggressive actions in the Red Sea, emphasizing that such provocations against Yemen would not be tolerated, especially in light of the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza, which started at 0630 GMT on the same day. Yemen's military forces have been vocal in their stance on defending the country and its interests in the region.



Earlier reports from Yemeni media claimed that US warships had targeted the al-Azraqin area in northern Sanaa, launching four bombings. In addition, reports indicated that the US had also struck Amran Governorate, situated to the north of Yemen's capital. These actions have further escalated tensions in the region.



Moreover, since November 2024, Yemen has been actively targeting Israeli ships and other vessels bound for the occupied Palestinian territories. This is part of Yemen’s broader effort to support Palestinian resistance, particularly in the Gaza Strip, and demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

