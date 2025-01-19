Chevron Hires Laura Lane To Lead Corporate Affairs
HOUSTON - Chevron has hired former UPS senior leader Laura Lane as its next chief corporate affairs officer.
Lane will assume the VP role on Feb. 1. She will oversee the oil and gas giant's government affairs, communications, and social investment activities.
Lane previously served as executive VP & chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at UPS . Prior to UPS, Lane held senior positions at Citigroup and Time Warner. Lane also served in a senior government role at the office of the US Trade Representative and as a diplomat in the Foreign Service with the US Department of State.
Lane will be based in Houston and succeed Al Williams, who is retiring in April after 34 years at the company.
“Laura's background in both the private and public sectors, her proven leadership in complex global organizations and experience working in diverse geographic locations makes her well-suited to lead Chevron's global corporate affairs activities,” said chairman and CEO Mike Wirth.
“I'm grateful to Al for the contributions he's made to Chevron's success over the course of his career,” Wirth said.“Al has been an accomplished leader in Upstream, Downstream, Midstream, and as a corporate officer.”
