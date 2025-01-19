Manesh Karnani Steps Down From Telum Media After 10 Years

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Manesh Karnani, associate director, SEA revenue head at Telum has stepped down from the role after 10 years in the company. He will be joining Spaceworx as its vice president of sales, he told PRovoke Media. In his new role, Karnani will be in charge of developing new business and sales strategies to create a B2B marketplace.



“After spending a decade building and growing Telum Media from a tech start-up to a fiercely competitive preferred media intelligence platform, I am very excited to join Spaceworx and bring in my growth expertise,” said Karnani.



“I am looking forward in growing a business that is committed to sustainability and focused on creating a positive impact. With many countries creating various regulatory compliance goals that need to be achieved by property owners, the next few years are crucial for the real estate industry,” he added.



Karnani joined Telum Media in 2015 as an account director. He was promoted to regional team leader of Southeast Asia in 2016 and then associate director, SEA revenue head in 2019. In the role, he ran the Singapore office on strategy and day-to-day operations while closing deals. He worked with clients from various sectors from technology, fintech, hospitality, banking & finance, luxury and more.



Prior to his role at Telum Media, Karnani was with Euromonitor International as its regional sales consultant for just over two years.



At Spaceworx, Karnani said that he will be focusing on the APAC and Middle Eastern regions.“With the continuous need for smart solutions and great importance on ESG, I plan to look at areas where real estate or property owners are lacking. I will be looking to create strategic partnerships with different vendors and businesses to provide our customers with one holistic solution. Lastly, I will be looking into different solutions that will meet different countries' regulatory compliances,” he said.



He added that his two key short-term goals are to establish a strong market presence by launching and introducing Spaceworx in some of its key markets including Singapore, Indonesia, UAE, Australia, and Hong Kong. He also aims to build strategic partnerships and create a holistic marketplace that allows customers to get and achieve what they require under one platform.

MENAFN19012025000219011063ID1109105118