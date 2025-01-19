News Wrap Of The Week: Tiktok Goes Dark In US, Saif Ali Khan Stabbed By Knife Gaza Ceasefire, Mahakumbh, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) This week, from January 12 to January 19, a series of major news events made headlines both globally and nationally. In Gaza, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect, raising hopes for an end to the 15-month conflict, though uncertainties about Gaza's future linger. In the U.S., President-elect Donald Trump's arrival in Washington marked the beginning of festivities leading up to his second inauguration, with performances by notable celebrities and appearances from influential business leaders.

Take a look:

Gaza war ceasefire today: Hostage release to begin after 15-month Israel-Gaza war. What we know so far

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to take effect on Sunday morning, with a hostage release scheduled to follow hours later, potentially marking the beginning of an end to a 15-month war that has deeply affected the Middle East.

As reported by Reuters, Israeli forces have started withdrawing from Gaza's Rafah area towards the Philadelphi corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, according to pro-Hamas media reports.

TikTok US Ban: TikTok stops working in US, removed from app stores

Popular video-sharing platform TikTok is likely to go dark in the US on Sunday after a decision by the US Supreme Court unanimously upheld a bipartisan federal law giving TikTok time till 19 January to cut ties with its Chinese parent ByteDance or face a ban in the US

ByteDance has said that TikTok will go dark in the US if the Joe Biden administration does not provide assurances to companies like Apple and Google about not facing enforcement action for hosting the short video app.