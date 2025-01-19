PM Modi Speaks On Mahakumbh In 1St Mann Ki Baat Of 2025: 'Youth Extensively Participating...' - 10 Things He Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on January 19 addressed the first Mann ki Baat of 2025. During his address, the Prime Minister discussed on the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 and spoke on extensive participation of the youth, adding that, when the younger generation connects with their civilisation, its roots become stronger and its golden future is assured.

Here are 10 points to know about PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

1. In his address, PM Modi explained why Mann Ki Baat is being held on the third Sunday of the month instead of the usual fourth Sunday.“You must have noticed one thing, every time Mann Ki Baat takes place on the last Sunday of the month. But this time, we are meeting a week before, on the third Sunday of the month, instead of the fourth month, because next Sunday is Republic Day. I wish all countrymen a happy republic day in advance.”

2. In the 118th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM highlighted the significance of this year's Republic Day and said that it marks the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India and the implementation of the Constitution of India.“I bow to all those great personalities of the Constituent Assembly, who gave us our sacred Constitution.,” the PM said.