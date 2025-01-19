Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in London demanding Gaza ceasefire implementation

(MENAFN) Thousands of pro-Palestinian gathered in London on Saturday outside the British Prime Minister's office to demand the full implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza, an end to Israel's occupation, and the cessation of the UK’s military and support for Israel.



The protest, organized by the "Palestine Solidarity Campaign" with the support of various civil groups, was initially planned to take place outside the BBC headquarters. However, due to intervention, the venue was moved to the Prime Minister's office, where demonstrators continued their rally, as reported by an IRNA correspondent in London.



The protesters waved Palestinian flags and carried signs with slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Stop Supporting Israel," underscoring their demand for the UK to end its support for Israel. This demonstration marked the first major pro-Palestinian rally in London following the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire.



In an interview with an IRNA correspondent, Bin Jamal, the head of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and one of the organizers, stated, “We demand the full implementation of the ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the release of all Palestinian prisoners, and the lifting of the blockade.” He further emphasized the need to address the root causes of the crisis and urged the UK to end its complicity in Israel’s 76 years of “apartheid policies.”

