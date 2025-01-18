Vottun Brings Tokenization To Web3 Development Launches Flagship Low-Code Platform For Builders

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Barcelona, Spain, January 17th, 2025, Chainwire



As an EU-licensed service provider, Vottun's latest push for blockchain innovation through a 'Code-to-Earn' model is aimed at onboarding the next million developers to Web3 Backed by Draper, Macclin Capital, and Nebula Ventures among others, Vottun expects to significantly ramp up its developer count from 3,000 to 20,000, with a special focus on attracting talent from emerging economies

Vottun , a multi-chain developer platform, has announced the launch of its tokenized 'code-to-earn' platform aimed at empowering the next million Web3 developers to effortlessly build next-generation dApps. By eliminating the need for blockchain expertise and incentivizing innovation, Vottun aims to encourage greater participation globally and create a more level playing ground for developers to create dApps, tokens, and DeFi tools while earning rewards for their work.

As a developer-first platform, Vottun is especially focused on attracting developers from emerging economies, providing them with an accessible and rewarding pathway into the Web3 ecosystem. Developers can select from custom templates designed for blockchain projects, or start from scratch using dynamic APIs, and build dApps with limited to no exposure to development. Additionally, Vottun welcomes crypto enthusiasts without development skills to actively engage and participate in new projects, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of collaboration and creativity. With a thriving community of over 50,000 members actively participating in airdrops, challenges, and other fun and engaging activities, developers can launch their ventures with the support of a passionate and dynamic network. In short, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on creating business value from Web3.

Vottun's multi-chain approach integrates seamlessly with leading blockchain networks and partners, including DEXTools, Fireblocks, Circle, and Certik, ensuring robust support for developers and enterprises. With its comprehensive tech stack for multi-chain interoperability and an EU-licensed service provider, Vottun aims to offer the right infrastructure and support to unlock untapped potential and eventually diversify blockchain development globally. The company presently boasts of a 3,000-strong developer community with a goal of onboarding over 20,000 in the next 12 months, a feat that will see it double the total number of all developers currently active in Web3.

Vottun is slated to hold its Private LCO from January 21st-22nd on the PAID launchpad, as it prepares for its much anticipated TGE later this quarter. Already a partner to retail users and enterprises globally, Vottun was recently in the news for its collaboration with Arbitrum to advance blockchain scalability and interoperability. The company's client roster includes some of the world's top brands, including Nestle, PwC, The World Bank, and Chupa Chups, among others.

Investors can find more details about Vottun's upcoming Private LCO here .

Vottun is a blockchain innovation company focusing on enhancing the Developer Ecosystem by providing developers with everything they need to build, scale, and launch cross-chain dApps. The company's mission is to support developers transitioning from working in the world of web2 - from those with no prior blockchain programming experience to web3 enthusiasts - by giving them cutting-edge tools to begin building dApps, Tokens, Marketplaces, and DeFi projects, to create valuable new business models, processes and services in web3.