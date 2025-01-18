Russian Federation's Use Of Chemical Munitions Has Become Systematic - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The use of hazardous chemicals by the Russian has become systematic. Since February 2023, 5,389 cases of the use of such substances against the of Ukraine have been recorded.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on .

“The enemy continues to use special ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals against the Defense Forces. Along with conventional firepower, the enemy uses ammunition equipped with hazardous chemicals, such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are anti-riot weapons and are prohibited for use as weapons of war,” the statement reads.

The General Staff also noted a significant proportion of ammunition containing hazardous chemical compounds of unspecified type. In December 2024, the radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 434 cases of the use of such munitions.

In total, since February 2023, 5,389 cases of the use of hazardous chemicals have been recorded.

Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units have been directly recording cases of the use of hazardous chemicals on the battlefield.

Since February 2023, the use of hazardous chemicals by the Russians has become systematic.

General Staff: 141 combat clashes at front in past day,and Kursk sectors remain hottest

The General Staff emphasized that the Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been hospitalized with chemical poisonin , three of them died.