Italy sends new military aid to Ukraine, reinforcing defense cooperation, airstrike capabilities
Date
1/18/2025 6:14:43 AM
(MENAFN) Another military assist package from Italy is by now on its way to Ukraine, containing modern weapons that will assist the Defense Forces in launching strong airstrikes against the attacker. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov posted this on facebook after a conference with his Italian ally Guido Crosetto, Ukrinform reads.
Umerov stated he had approved with Crosetto to reinforce defense collaboration among Ukraine and Italy and talked about union efforts in the defense area.
“Plans include launching joint ventures and other initiatives to provide maximum support for our defense sector,” the minister declared.
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ministry of Defense's Main Intelligence Directorate, also attended the meeting with the Italian team.
While Syrskyi listed the army's top priorities, Budanov provided his Italian colleagues with the most recent information on the battlefield conditions and the enemy's plans.
Reiterating Italy's unwavering support for Ukraine, Crosetto underlined the significance of extending the "Ramstein format."
