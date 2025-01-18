UNSC states killed, injured Ukrainian civilians toll rose to 30 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) In 2024, the total of individuals murdered or wounded as a cause of Russian in Ukraine rose by approximately 30 percent against last year. This was stated by the UN Under-Secretary-General for Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo who declared this at a Thursday’s conference of the Security Council.





“The increase in casualties among children is particularly distressing,” he said.





“More children were killed or in the first three quarters of 2024 than in all of 2023. According to OCHR, between February 2022, and 31 December 2024, at least 12,456 civilians including 669 children were killed; 28,382 civilians including 1,833 children have been injured,” DiCarlo added.





In the first nine months of the previous year alone, over 580 educational and medical facilities were damaged or destroyed.





“I want to reiterate that we unconditionally condemn all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the Under-Secretary-General stressed.





She also said that, since the full-scale attack, 10 humanitarian employees have been murdered and 41 wounded in the line of responsibility.



