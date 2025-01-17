Announcing The Carets App - A Tiktok Alternative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carets app is a US based TikTok alternative for short-form videos for individuals, influencers, and companies. Carets Corporation is excited to announce the release of Carets Version 2.0. We invite those who may be impacted by the Supreme Court's decision on TikTok to download Carets, upload and view content, and invite your friends to join the app community. Carets is available on the App Store and Play .

Introducing the ^Caret for Aggregation

Carets is introducing a suite of unique, patented features. App users can upload, view, and share individual videos. Additionally, content creators can use a ^Caret, like a #Hashtag, to automatically combine multiple videos from multiple app users into a single consolidated video. These videos can also be synched in terms of time and location.

The integration of the ^Caret is part of our vision to create a concept we call crowdsourced videoTM where app users contribute content to the app community for automated video aggregation.

"We think Carets is pretty awesome. One of the app's unique features enables users to combine multiple videos from multiple users. It is a new approach to video creation. Users can upload videos with a ^Caret, like a #Hashtag, and watch the magic happen. We have had users create incredible consolidated content. It's amazing. We can't wait to see what individuals and influencers can do with our technology," James Jeffries – Founder.

Creating Engaging and Authentic Content

Carets leverages AI to foster an authentic, engaging environment for users to engage content. Carets empowers users to produce high-quality videos effortlessly and connect content with other app users in meaningful ways.

Pending Product Enhancements

In the coming weeks Carets will be announcing additional product enhancements. This includes a unique and exciting product for individuals, influencers, and companies. Additionally, Carets will be announcing advertising opportunities within the app.

About Carets Corporation

Carets Corporation is US based and the Carets app was initially launched in 2021. The latest version of the app is designed to further enhance the user experience. Our mission is to harness the power of innovation to create solutions that resonate with users globally.

Join the Carets Community

We invite you, your friends, and your social media followers to download the Carets app today. Visit to learn more.

SOURCE Carets Corporation

