Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Bow Hunters (TGR-123)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new accessory that would allow a hunter/archer to attach an arrow quiver to his person or a backpack once the quiver was removed from a bow," said an inventor, from Los

Lunas, N.M., "so I invented the HUNTERS CHOICE. My design would make the weapon easier to handle, while also ensuring arrows were readily available and easily accessible."

The invention provides quick access to arrows when a quiver was removed from a compound bow. In doing so, it allows a bow hunter to secure a quiver to a belt, backpack, etc. It also enhances stealth, and it increases accuracy and performance. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bow hunters. Additionally, a prototype is available.

