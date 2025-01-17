Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Bow Hunters (TGR-123)
Date
1/17/2025 11:41:09 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new accessory that would allow a hunter/archer to attach an arrow quiver to his person or a backpack once the quiver was removed from a bow," said an inventor, from Los
Lunas, N.M., "so I invented the HUNTERS CHOICE. My design would make the weapon easier to handle, while also ensuring arrows were readily available and easily accessible."
The invention provides quick access to arrows when a quiver was removed from a compound bow. In doing so, it allows a bow hunter to secure a quiver to a belt, backpack, etc. It also enhances stealth, and it increases accuracy and performance. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for bow hunters. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-123, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17012025003732001241ID1109101954
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.