First Single 'Maata Vinali' From Pawan Kalyan-Starrer ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Released

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) The unit of directors Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now released the much-anticipated first single from the film.

The song, titled 'Maata Vinali' in Telugu and 'Kekkanum Guruve' in Tamil is set against the backdrop of the 16th-century Mughal era. The song seamlessly blends philosophy with emotions, delivering a universal message that resonates with all age groups.

A historical adventure with soul-stirring music, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, will be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The film portrays India's complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

The song 'Maata Vinali' / 'Kekkanum Guruve' unfolds during a crucial moment in the film, set against the scenic backdrop of a forest. The protagonist, played by the legendary Pawan Kalyan, along with his companions, embarks on an adventure and faces a formidable challenge. This soulful track becomes the emotional high point during a night campfire, infusing the narrative with depth and meaning.

The Telugu version of the song has been penned by Penchal Das while the Tamil version is by lyricist Pa Vijay. The song captures the philosophical undertones beautifully. Impressed by the song's theme and message, Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for the Telugu version. For other languages, advanced AI technology has been utilized to enhance and replicate Pawan Kalyan's unique vocal tone, creating an authentic experience for fans worldwide.

The music, composed by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani, is poised to join the league of timeless philosophical hits, reminiscent of classic MGR songs.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will also feature Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, and Nassar, supported by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and many others. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.

