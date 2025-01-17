Minister Of Commerce And Industry Discusses Cooperation With Saudi Ministers Of Industry, Economy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE of Commerce and Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani met separately in Riyadh on Thursday with HE Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, and HE Minister of and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Alibrahim.

The meetings discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation in key areas, particularly trade, investment, industry and economy, as well as opportunities to expand partnership across various sectors.

Discussions also covered the latest developments related to the Economy, Trade and Industry Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, with a focus on cooperation initiatives between the two countries, which include enhancing private sector exports, as well as collaborating on logistics and electronic linkage for the transfer of commercial data, aiming to exchange information, streamline procedures, and facilitate intra-trade between the two countries.

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasized that the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share common goals and ambitions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations. He highlighted the need to intensify effort to achieve economic integration in sectors of mutual interest, with the goal of increasing trade volume and further deepening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.

