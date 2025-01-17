Doha Tour: Britain's Allen, Qatar's Al Marri Shine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Britain's Millie Allen stole the spotlight with a commanding victory in the CSI4* (1.45m) as a large turnout marked the opening of the second round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour at Al Shaqab yesterday.

Allen and the nine-year-old Quick Diamant HR displayed exceptional teamwork to clock an impressive 61.69 seconds, securing a dominant win in the marquee event of the opening day at Longines Outdoor Arena.

Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Alsharbatly, aboard Boeckmanns Lord Pezi Junior, took second place with a time of 64.24 seconds, while Portugal's Duarte Seabra, riding Cooper LB, finished third in 64.30 seconds.

Allen praised Quick Diamant HR after her stellar performance.

“She is a super mare; she jumped fantastically, and I'm so happy. Quick Diamant HR has been the fastest horse I've ridden so far,” the British rider said after receiving her winner's trophy.

“All my horses have been jumping really well and I'm pleased with the results so far. It's been a great show and I'm really happy to be here.”

To the delight of home fans, Rashid Towaim Ali Al Marri delivered an outstanding performance to claim victory in the CSI4* (1.40m). Riding the 12-year-old

Navaronne, the Qatari rider clocked a flawless 27.53 seconds, securing the title and defeating Portugal's Seabra, who rode Van Halen Z to second place with a time of 28.52 seconds. Ukraine's Anastasia Bondarieva settled for third place after piloting Virunga H Z to a time of 30.63 seconds.

Meanwhile, Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano continued his impressive form by winning the CSI2* (1.45m) aboard the 16-year-old Chalou. Gaudiano completed the course in 64.15 seconds, taking top honours.

Another Italian, Roberto Previtali finished second with a time of 64.47 seconds aboard Hachiko while Austria's Gerfried Puck rounded out the podium in third place, finishing in 65.27 seconds with the bay mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve.

In the CSI2* (1.30m), Qatari riders dominated, with Faris Saad A H Al Qahtani taking the win aboard Hidiene, finishing the second phase with a flawless time of 30.52 seconds.

Jaber Rashid A B Al Amri, riding Apollon du Banney, took second place with a time of 31.32 seconds, while Mohammed Khalifa A Al Baker, aboard Dukhan 3, secured third place with a time of 31.65 seconds.

At the Longines Indoor Arena, Saudi Arabia's Turky Alsaawy triumphed in the CSI1* (1.20m) aboard the 15-year-old Falco, finishing in 53.22 seconds. Qatar's Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari, riding Flexy Bel Z, placed second with a time of 53.31 seconds while Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alasaker, aboard Scoobylensky Theyss, took third with a time of 53.98 seconds.

In the CSI1* (1.10m), Libya's Shaheen Abu Green emerged victorious, guiding Henriette to a perfect run in 27.62 seconds. He narrowly edged out Saudi Arabia's Abed Sanosy, who clocked 28.03 seconds with Nina Rite E Z. Qatar's Mohammed Faisal Al Marri, riding Miss Chili, claimed third place with a time of 28.67 seconds.

In the National Competition (0.60m), Rodha Tamim H Al Thani (Peter), Tamim Fahad H Al Marri (Peter) and Salha Khalid A Al Obaidli (Lancome Paris) took the top three spots, respectively.

The second day of the second round will feature more thrilling action across one-star, two-star and four-star events.