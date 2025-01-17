Abu Dhabi Renames Key Road Al Nakhwah St To Mark 3Rd Year Of Houthi Drone Attack

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A key road in Abu Dhabi's Khalifa City, Al Asayil St, has been renamed Al Nakhwah St to mark the third anniversary of the Houthi drone attack that shook the emirate in 2022, authorities announced on Friday.

'Al Nakhwah', an Arabic word, carries several connotations. It means gallantry and chivalry. It captures one's "ability to endure hardships to help others" - which embodies how the UAE responded to the Houthi attack.

Exactly three years ago today, on January 17, 2022, the UAE showed the world its gallantry - as well as its "strength, resilience, and solidarity" - when Houthi rebels attacked Abu Dhabi's Mussafah area, causing an explosion of three fuel tanks and a minor fire in the construction area of Abu Dhabi International Airport (now Zayed International Airport). Three people died and six others suffered injuries. The recently renamed Al Nakhwah St is one of the most vital streets in the capital's Khalifa City, according to the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). It's a 6km road stretching from Al Fursan Street to Al Bandar Street, intersecting with key roads in the area, including Theyab Bin Eissa Street. The aesthetically landscaped street sees high traffic volume from both passengers and pedestrians, owing to its close vicinity to a number of popular locations such as Masdar City and the Al Forsan International Sport Resort.