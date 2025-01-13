Dubai: From Winter Markets To Movie Screenings, Last-Minute Ideas For Christmas Holidays

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Haven't planned your end-of-year holiday week yet? Don't worry, we've got you covered! The festive season is in full swing, and there's still plenty to do to make your holiday extra special. From meeting Santa to indulging in a festive staycation, here's how to dive into the festive spirit even at the eleventh hour.

Meet Santa Claus

Nothing says Christmas like meeting the man in red himself. At Ski Dubai's Winter Wonderland, you can not only snap a picture with Santa but also enjoy the magic of a snowy Christmas in the desert.

The Grotto at Dubai Ice Rink offers another enchanting experience. Here, you'll journey through Candy Cane Land and the Enchanted Forest before meeting Santa in his cosy grotto. These magical settings promise a memorable Christmas moment for kids and adults alike.

Savour a festive brunch

Christmas and food go hand in hand, and a festive brunch is the perfect way to indulge. Byron Bathers Club on Palm Jumeirah offers a laid-back, tropical Christmas brunch by the beach, complete with seafood platters, traditional turkey, and delightful desserts.

For a more classic setting, Reform Social & Grill at The Lakes Fun Club provides a family-friendly atmosphere and a three-course festive menu that will have you savouring every bite. Visit for more information.

Catch festive fireworks

What better way to light up your Christmas evening than with a stunning fireworks display? Dubai Festival City Mall is known for its dazzling shows that add an extra sparkle to your celebrations. Gather your loved ones and enjoy the festive spectacle lighting up the UAE skies. When: 9pm daily until January 12.

Plan a Christmas staycation

If you're seeking relaxation this holiday season, a Christmas staycation is the perfect way to unwind. At Raffles Dubai, families and couples can celebrate in style with luxurious accommodations and access to the grand Christmas Day Brunch for two, starting at Dh1,400 per night. Indulge in spa treatments, a serene pool, and gourmet dining for a truly festive retreat.

For an alternative getaway, Address Hotels & Resorts invites you to their Winter Escape offer. With Dubai transformed into a magical winter wonderland, these iconic properties-from Address Downtown to Palace Downtown-offer exceptional hospitality, breathtaking views, and the perfect setting for creating cherished holiday memories.

Book your stay by December 29 to enjoy a 30 per cent discount on rooms and suites, along with Dh300 in hotel credit to indulge in fine dining, vibrant bars, or rejuvenating spa treatments.

Catch a Christmas movie

Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central invites you to relive the festive spirit with the beloved holiday classic Home Alone. Enjoy the perfect dose of holiday cheer on Sunday, December 22, and Saturday, December 28, at 8 PM. For tickets and details, visit cinemaakil or call 056 995 1225.

Give back by volunteering

Christmas is the season of giving, and what better way to embrace the spirit than by volunteering? Dubai Cares and Al Noor Training Centre in Dubai provide opportunities to spread holiday cheer to those in need. Donating your time or resources to a greater cause this Christmas can add a deeper sense of meaning to your holidays.

Explore Christmas markets

For a festive outing, head to the Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, where a 36-foot Christmas tree, festive food stalls, and abra rides with Santa create a magical winter wonderland. Expo City Dubai's Winter City also transforms into a North Pole-like setting, complete with Santa's Toy Factory, workshops, and a charming North Pole Market.

Skate into the festive spirit

Finally, what's Christmas without some ice skating? The Dubai Ice Rink, decked out in festive decorations, offers the perfect spot to glide into the season's magic.

Whether you're a planner or more of a last-minute, spontaneous person, the UAE offers a 'sleigh' full of activities to make your Christmas unforgettable. So, go ahead and embrace the holiday spirit-there's no better time to celebrate!

