Qatar SC Ready For Al Nasr Challenge In Qatar-UAE Super Cup

Doha: Amir Cup 2023-2024 runners-up Qatar SC face UAE President's Cup runners-up Al Nasr, in the Qatar-UAE Super Cup at the Al Maktoum in Dubai today. The kick-off is at 7pm.

Following a 1-4 defeat to Al Duhail in Week 12 of the Ooredoo Stars League, Qatar SC will Focus on rectifying the errors observed in that match to ensure a robust performance against Al Nasr in the blockbuster clash.

Qatar SC coach Youssef Safri will rely on a number of key players, including newly-acquired South African Percy Tau, who joined from Al Ahly of Egypt, as well as striker Ali Awad, who has returned from injury, alongside Badr Benoun, Sebastian Soria and Ahmed Abdelkader.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on the eve of the match, Al Safri noted that the team is fully prepared and determined to claim the title.

“This will undoubtedly be a challenging game, as Al Nasr is one of the top clubs in the Emirates. They have quality players, especially in midfield. However, we have thoroughly studied their strengths and weaknesses, and we are confident in our ability to secure victory and lift the cup,” Al Safri said.

“Our team is determined and resolute. We are eager to win the championship and hope to deliver a successful performance in this final match,” Al Safri stated.

Al Safri also highlighted that the addition of Tau will be a huge boost to the team.

“I extend my gratitude to the club's management for their unwavering support, including the addition of South African player Percy Tau. He brings exceptional skills and will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the team. I believe his adaptation will be swift, given the presence of experienced players who will help him integrate seamlessly. Starting his journey with a final match is a significant motivator for him.”

Spanish defender Javi Martinez also shared his thoughts at the press conference, emphasizing the team's readiness to face Al Nasr.

“We are fully prepared for this crucial final and are focused on winning the title,” Martinez said.

He added:“A final match inherently motivates players. It's a tremendous opportunity and a source of inspiration for each of us to perform at our best and bring home the championship cup,” Martinez said.

“Our ambition is to win and bring joy to Qatar Club supporters and Qatari fans by securing this title.”

On the other hand, Al Nasr, under Dutch coach Alfred Schroeder, will aim to leverage their home advantage and the support of their fans to secure a victory.

He is committed to preparing his players both physically and technically to ensure they enter the match with strength and assert dominance over Qatar SC.

The second edition of Qatar-UAE Super Cup features the participation of eight clubs, comprising four Qatari teams and as many UAE teams, competing for four titles – Challenge Shield, Super Shield, Challenge Cup and Super Cup.

In the inaugural edition of the tournament, the UAE's Shabab Al Ahli claimed the Super Shield by defeating Al Duhail 2-1, while Al Arabi triumphed in the Super Cup, overcoming Sharjah of the UAE with a solitary goal.