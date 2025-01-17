Manipur Leads Northeast In MSME Registrations: CM Biren

(MENAFN- KNN India) Imphal, Jan 17 (KNN) Manipur has emerged as the northeastern region's leader in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) registrations, according to Chief N Biren Singh.



Citing the of MSME's 2018-19 Annual Report, Singh revealed that the state recorded 12,438 MSME registrations between 2015 and 2019, with women entrepreneurs owning half of these businesses.



Despite comprising just 0.2 percent of India's population, Manipur accounts for 0.3 percent of the nation's MSME businesses.

Speaking at a state-level on UNNATI and RAMP schemes on Thursday, Singh emphasised that the northeastern region is positioned to become the 'Growth Engine of New India' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.



The BJP-led state government, which took office in 2017, has implemented various development initiatives, including the One Family One Livelihood mission, which provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 10,00,000 with a 30 percent grant component to help families establish their own enterprises.

The state's entrepreneurial landscape has shown promising developments, with the Manipur State Credit Guarantee Scheme benefiting approximately 2,575 entrepreneurs.



Additionally, seven successful start-ups in the state have created employment opportunities for around 300 internally displaced persons (IDPs).



However, Singh acknowledged that small enterprises continue to face challenges, particularly in accessing technical support and raising awareness about available opportunities.

The Chief Minister urged financial institutions to expedite the disbursement of sanctioned loans while cautioning borrowers about the importance of timely repayment to maintain access to future credit facilities.



The government is actively encouraging youth participation in entrepreneurial ventures, positioning Manipur as a key player in the northeastern region's economic development.

