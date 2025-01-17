Gold Fleece Lands Khor Al Adaid Cup Title

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nasser Saeed Al Eida-owned Gold Fleece opened her seasonal record with a Group victory, winning the QA Gr3 Khor Al Adaid Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

Trained by Jassim Ghazali, the nine-year-old daughter of Nathaniel was given a vigorous ride from Marco Casamento in the concluding stages of the 3000m marathon race to edge out Hamaki and land her first black-type success by a short head at the line.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners.

Earlier, Wathnan Racing's Julica stormed to victory in the Thoroughbred Pearl (Fillies & Mares), securing a treble for trainer Hamad Al Jehani and double for jockey Theo Bachelot.

The race was a qualifier for Shalfa race, scheduled during the prestigious H H The Amir Sword Festival at Al Rayyan Racecourse next month.

Meanwhile, the trainer-jockey duo of Al Jehani and Bachelot celebrated their second victory when Ajlaan emerged winner in the Silver Sword Trial.

Al Jehani registered his first title of the day when Dandy Arabian claimed the Thoroughbred Novice Plate triumph under jockey Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri.

In other races, Ray'q, ridden Lukas Delozier, landed the Local Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) title while Ghanem reigned supreme in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 70-90 with Tomas Lukasek in the saddle.

The Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) saw Selous, piloted by Saleh Salem Al Marri, sealing a narrow win, while Alberto Sanna rode Rayyan Bu Thaila to win the opening Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate race.