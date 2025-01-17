Abu Dhabi-Owned Man City Extend Star Striker Haaland's Contract
Erling Haaland has signed a 10-year contract extension with Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City which will keep him at the club until 2034.
Haaland's contract was set to expire in June 2027 but the 24-year-old, winner of the league's Golden Boot for most goals scored in the last two seasons, could be set to stay at the club until the age of 34.
The Norwegian, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has netted 111 goals in 126 matches for City, winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in his debut season.
