Watch: Suspect In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident Detained In Mumbai For Questioning

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Mumbai on Friday detained one person in connection with an attack on star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The suspect has been brought to the Bandra Police Station for further questioning.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police said that they have taken possession of a portion of the blade extracted from Saif's back, while efforts to recover the remaining part are still underway

Mumbai Police also said that the accused involved in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was last seen near Bandra Railway Station and that the search is on to nab him. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2.30am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Watch the video of the suspect being detained:

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there.

As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering. Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.